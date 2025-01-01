The Japanese post office emoji depicts a building with a Japanese symbol for mail embossed on the front. Use this emoji if you’re asking someone Japanese about the closest place to send mail, or if you are swapping travel stories and yours just happens to do with sending letters in Japan!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.