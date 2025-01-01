The Japanese post office emoji depicts a building with a Japanese symbol for mail embossed on the front. Use this emoji if you’re asking someone Japanese about the closest place to send mail, or if you are swapping travel stories and yours just happens to do with sending letters in Japan!

Keywords: japanese, japanese post office, post

Codepoints: 1F3E3

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )