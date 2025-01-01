Home

YayText!

Japanese “open for business” button

This store is officially open. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji shows a square with the white Japanese symbol for “work” in the middle. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji is tied to shops and establishments that are open for business, so customers can spend money on their products and services. Use this emoji when talking about a new shop or business that is officially open. Example: Jin’s store is 🈺 . Let’s go check it out.

Keywords: “open for business”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “open for business” button, 営
Codepoints: 1F23A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🈸 Japanese “application” button
    Ready to work? You’ll have to fill out the application first. The Japanese “application” button emoji is a Japanese symbol meaning “request”. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 📖 open book
    If you like to talk a lot and share everything, someone might call you an open book. It’s probably a compliment if you read in between the lines. The open book emoji shows a book that is wide open. It is typically used in conversations about reading or literature. It can also be used to refer to someone who is an open book.
  • 🎌 crossed flags
    Standing in solidarity with Japan? You may use the crossed flags emoji in your messages. Use this emoji when talking about Japanese culture or a celebration.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 📭 open mailbox with lowered flag
    The open mailbox with lowered flag emoji shows a mailbox with an open door so you can see there’s no letters inside. The flag is lowered, so it’s likely the postal worker has already stopped by.
  • 📤 outbox tray
    The outbox tray is an open-top tray with a red “up” arrow above it, indicating that anything in the tray is going to be sent out rather than received.
  • 🏣 Japanese post office
    The Japanese post office emoji is similar to the other post office emoji, but has a Japanese symbol for mail on the front. Use this emoji to ask about sending mail in Japan.
  • 🈲 Japanese “prohibited” button
    The Japanese “Prohibited” Button emoji features a big, red square with large, white, Japanese characters stamped within the middle, which read “prohibited.”
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!

YayText