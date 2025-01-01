This store is officially open. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji shows a square with the white Japanese symbol for “work” in the middle. The color of the emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji is tied to shops and establishments that are open for business, so customers can spend money on their products and services. Use this emoji when talking about a new shop or business that is officially open. Example: Jin’s store is 🈺 . Let’s go check it out.

Keywords: “open for business”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “open for business” button, 営

Codepoints: 1F23A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )