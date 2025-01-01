Home

YayText!

Japanese “discount” button

This Japanese symbol literally translates to cut or divide, but the Japanese “discount” button is meant to signify a clearance wrack, retail sales, or bargain prices! Most often, this emoji is seen as white characters inside a red or orange square, this button will show you the path to saving money!

Keywords: “discount”, ideograph, japanese, japanese “discount” button, 割
Codepoints: 1F239
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🉐 Japanese “bargain” button
    Wow! What a great deal. We are going to save so much money shopping with these discounts. The Japanese “bargain” button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “good deal” or “good bargain”. Use this emoji when you scored 50% off on rice snacks at the market.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 🈴 Japanese “passing grade” button
    The Japanese “passing grade” button emoji is a white Japanese symbol for a grade that is good enough to pass, with a red background.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🈯 Japanese “reserved” button
    The Japanese “reserved” button shows the Japanese word for “reserved” against a green box, creating the look of a button. This emoji means that someone owns whatever it is paired with.
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 🈵 Japanese “no vacancy” button
    This Japanese “no vacancy” button is shown in fierce red and communicates that there is no availability: in a hotel, a parking spot, or even in your life!
  • 🔰 Japanese symbol for beginner
    The Japanese symbol for beginner emoji is just that: a green, geometric symbol used in Japan to denote a beginner. Show yourself as a novice while also tracking your growth in any skill using this emoji!
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • 🈸 Japanese “application” button
    Ready to work? You’ll have to fill out the application first. The Japanese “application” button emoji is a Japanese symbol meaning “request”. Use this emoji when talking about requesting information or filling out an inquiry form in Japan.
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • 🈺 Japanese “open for business” button
    Come right on in, we are open for business. The Japanese “Open for Business” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol meaning “work” . Use this emoji when talking about a new shop or business that is officially open.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.

