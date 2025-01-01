This is not good enough. We need something better. The NG button emoji shows a square with a white “NG” in the center. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers shown following Japanese television shows. Use this emoji when you want to refer to Japanese TV or when you want to talk about something or someone is not good enough. Example: The products this round were 🆖 . Better luck next time.

Keywords: ng, ng button

Codepoints: 1F196

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )