Have you ever wanted to use an emoji to tell someone that you’ll pay for their meal? In Japan, the symbol to express that is the Japanese “service charge” button. The Japanese “service charge” button is a blue square, outlined in black, with a white Japanese character inside. The color and style of this emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The Japanese “service charge” emoji is often used in Japan to express that something is complementary and can be used in a variety of settings ranging from a restaurant awarding one of their regulars a free item, or a friend picking up the check for another. Example: “Jen, your drink = 🈂️”
