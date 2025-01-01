The COOL button emoji is a grey square with the word, “COOL” written in white in the center. The cool button can be used when wanting to quickly show support for something, or when someone shows you something decidedly uncool and you want to sarcastically send them an emoji with an implicit eye roll.
