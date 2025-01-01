Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. COOL button
YayText!

COOL button

The COOL button emoji is a grey square with the word, “COOL” written in white in the center. The cool button can be used when wanting to quickly show support for something, or when someone shows you something decidedly uncool and you want to sarcastically send them an emoji with an implicit eye roll.

Keywords: cool, cool button
Codepoints: 1F192
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🈚 Japanese “free of charge” button
    Are you wondering what this cute button means? It’s the Japanese “free of charge” button! Who doesn’t love free things?
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • 🈁 Japanese “here” button
    When you see this emoji, you might think these are two backward Cs—but this is the Japanese “here” button emoji!
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🔅 dim button
    Is your screen too bright? That’s where the Dim Button emoji comes in handy. The dim button is the opposite of the brighten button. Use this emoji when the light is too bright and it needs to be lowered.
  • 😎 smiling face with sunglasses
    Cool as a cucumber, this emoji features a yellow smiley face rocking a black pair of shades.
  • 🈹 Japanese “discount” button
    Looking for a sale? The Japanese “discount” button is a series of Japanese characters typically displayed inside a red square (although it is orange on Facebook).
  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🆓 FREE button
    The FREE Button emoji features a boxy, blue shape with the word “FREE” inscribed within the shape.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • 🈂️ Japanese “service charge” button
    This one’s on the house! The Japanese “service charge” button emoji is used to express that something is free of charge. This emoji is often used in Japan when someone wants to take care of another person’s service fee at a business.
  • 🈶 Japanese “not free of charge” button
    All good things in life aren’t free. If there is a charge for something in Japan, you might see this emoji pop up. This emoji represents the Japanese symbol that means to own or possess. Use this emoji to say that something is not free.
  • 🉑 Japanese “acceptable” button
    The Japanese “acceptable” button shows the Japanese word for “acceptable,” or passable, or just okay. Use this when you’re not incredibly impressed by something, but it’s fine.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • ㊙️ Japanese “secret” button
    The Japanese “secret” button is a red circle emoji with a white symbol for “secret” inside. Use it when chatting about something hush hush on the down low.
  • 🆖 NG button
    Nope, that one is no good. Try again. The NG button emoji represents the term “no good”. It’s also used to refer to bloopers in Japanese television. Use this emoji when something or someone is not good enough.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText