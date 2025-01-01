Ah! It’s so bright outside. Save money on sunglasses by using the dim button emoji instead! This emoji shows a circle with 8 short lines around it symbolizing the sun, or light. These lines are shorter than the ones on the counterpart “brighten” button. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The dim button emoji is often used when talking about a screen’s or room’s brightness. Some also use it to talk about the sun or sunset. Example: “Judy, you have to press the 🔅 button to dim your screen”

Copy

Keywords: brightness, dim, dim button, low

Codepoints: 1F505

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )