YayText!

Dim button

Ah! It’s so bright outside. Save money on sunglasses by using the dim button emoji instead! This emoji shows a circle with 8 short lines around it symbolizing the sun, or light. These lines are shorter than the ones on the counterpart “brighten” button. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The dim button emoji is often used when talking about a screen’s or room’s brightness. Some also use it to talk about the sun or sunset. Example: “Judy, you have to press the 🔅 button to dim your screen”

Keywords: brightness, dim, dim button, low
Codepoints: 1F505
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • ⏺️ record button
    The record button emoji is a white circle symbol on top of a square button. It means that you’re about to start recording, so whomever you’re chatting with should watch their mouth!
  • 🔆 bright button
    Do you need a little more light in your life? Just turn up the brightness with this sunny bright button emoji!
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • 🆒 COOL button
    The COOL button emoji is a simple way to respond “cool” to something someone says. Whether it’s sarcastic or sincere, this emoji creates an easy way to send your opinion.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • 🈳 Japanese “vacancy” button
    This emoji features the Japanese symbol for empty or available. The Japanese “vacancy” button signifies an empty parking space or hotel room.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • ⏹️ stop button
    The stop button emoji looks similar to the pause button emoji, but implies that you will not be returning to the conversation (or the video). You can use it to tell someone to cut it out when they’re bothering you.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 💱 currency exchange
    The currency exchange emoji shows a number of different currency signs and refers to a place where you can exchange one type of currency for another.
  • 🆕 NEW button
    Check out this new, fresh, and one of a kind item. It’s never been used. The new button emoji represents something that is brand new. Use this emoji in your messages to draw attention to new information, new people or new products.
  • 🆘 SOS button
    You don’t have to be stranded on a deserted island to use this red SOS button emoji, you just need to have a situation where you need a little help from your friends or family.
  • 🈷️ Japanese “monthly amount” button
    If your rent is due, or you owe someone money in Japan, this symbol might show up in your inbox. The Japanese “Monthly Amount” Button emoji represents the Japanese symbol for “you owe me money, pay up”.
  • 🆙 UP! button
    When you need a button to get you out of bed, the UP! button will do the job. Get up! Or are you going up the elevator?
  • 🚷 no pedestrians
    This red circle with a slash is clear. It means “not allowed!” This no pedestrians sign shows that it is not a safe place to walk!
  • 🔣 input symbols
    Time to switch it up! The input symbols emoji represents the button used on a virtual keyboard to input a variety of symbols into your text. The emoji itself displays a Japanese postal mark, ampersand, an @ symbol, and a percentage sign.
  • 🔼 upwards button
    The upwards button shows a triangle pointed up against a grey square background. This emoji resembles buttons on television and other electronics remotes.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • 🕶️ sunglasses
    Whew the sun is bright out today! I need a pair of shades to block the light. Sunglasses are meant to protect your eyes, and make you look cool.

YayText