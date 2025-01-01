Ah! It’s so bright outside. Save money on sunglasses by using the dim button emoji instead! This emoji shows a circle with 8 short lines around it symbolizing the sun, or light. These lines are shorter than the ones on the counterpart “brighten” button. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. The dim button emoji is often used when talking about a screen’s or room’s brightness. Some also use it to talk about the sun or sunset. Example: “Judy, you have to press the 🔅 button to dim your screen”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.