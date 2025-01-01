This emoji is really as simple as it gets! The red circle in question is big and completely filled in, unlike its “hollowed out” counterpart. It also greatly resembles a typical symbol seen when recording a video. Send it to your friend with a video camera emoji to ask them to help you record your next viral video!

Keywords: circle, geometric, red

Codepoints: 1F534

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )