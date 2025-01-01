Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Red circle
YayText!

Red circle

This emoji is really as simple as it gets! The red circle in question is big and completely filled in, unlike its “hollowed out” counterpart. It also greatly resembles a typical symbol seen when recording a video. Send it to your friend with a video camera emoji to ask them to help you record your next viral video!

Keywords: circle, geometric, red
Codepoints: 1F534
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • ◀️ reverse button
    Back it up and reverse it. I need to listen to that again. The reverse button emoji represents an audio or video tool used to reverse the audio track or video playback. Use this emoji when talking about audio and video editing, or reversing something in your life.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.
  • 🆒 COOL button
    The COOL button emoji is a simple way to respond “cool” to something someone says. Whether it’s sarcastic or sincere, this emoji creates an easy way to send your opinion.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • 〽️ part alternation mark
    Often mistaken for a lighting bolt, the part alternation mark emoji looks like a yellow zig zag and is used by Japanese musicians to denote an area of music where one is to start singing.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • ⏹️ stop button
    The stop button emoji looks similar to the pause button emoji, but implies that you will not be returning to the conversation (or the video). You can use it to tell someone to cut it out when they’re bothering you.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText