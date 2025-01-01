Home

Question mark

Are you puzzled or confused? This emoji might be popping up in your messages. The Question Mark emoji is a red question mark, outlined in black. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Instead of choosing to use the typed version of a question mark, which may be overlooked, this emoji adds emphasis to your question. It can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest. Example: “What the heck is Janet talking about...I’m so confused❓

Keywords: ?, mark, punctuation, question
Codepoints: 2753
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • white question mark
    The white question mark emoji is a bold white question punctuation and can be used in situations of confusion or interrogation.
  • ⁉️ exclamation question mark
    The exclamation question mark emoji shows one big red exclamation point next to a big red question mark. Also called an “interrobang,” this emoji can be used when expressing confusion at a situation, especially an extreme situation.
  • 😯 hushed face
    The Hushed Face emoji features a yellow face with wide eyes, raised eyebrows and a wide open mouth, forming the letter “O.” A quiet and concerned, but still shocked and surprised expression. When your best friend tells you the reason that they broke with their partner.
  • 🔴 red circle
    The Red Circle emoji features just what you would expect: a simple, colored in, red circle.
  • white exclamation mark
    Emphasis on the excitement. The white exclamation mark is a symbol used to call attention to something and to show that you are surprised or thrilled about something. Use this emoji when you want to exaggerate your emotions in your messages.
  • 👄 mouth
    The mouth emoji features a pair of (presumably) women’s puckered lips, in a shade of either pink or red, depending on the platform.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • ☑️ check box with check
    The Check Box with Check emoji features a box (varied in color, depending on the platform) with a large check mark directly within the middle.
  • 🙊 speak-no-evil monkey
    “No comments! I won’t say a word on this issue” or “OMG did that just happen? I’m at a loss for words, I can’t believe it!” The speak-no-evil monkey can express both of these feelings. Silence is golden and guaranteed with this emoji.
  • 🅱️ B button (blood type)
    This “B for bloody” symbol is actually the B button (blood type) emoji. Are you a donor?
  • 😸 grinning cat with smiling eyes
    The grinning cat with smiling eyes may have started out as the grinning cat, but now it’s heard something so funny it can’t even keep its eyes open! Use this emoji when someone tells a killer feline knock-knock joke.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 🙉 hear-no-evil monkey
    Did you hear that? Nope! The hear-no-evil monkey has it’s ears covered so it can’t hear any important information or to block out something very inappropriate or offensive. It’s ignoring you. Stop talking.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 😙 kissing face with smiling eyes
    I just want to kiss that cute little baby, he’s so sweet! This face looks like it’s whistling but its lips are in fact puckered up and ready to kiss, in a friendly way. While this emoji can be flirty, it gives off more of a friendly feeling of love or affection.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.

YayText