Are you puzzled or confused? This emoji might be popping up in your messages. The Question Mark emoji is a red question mark, outlined in black. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. Instead of choosing to use the typed version of a question mark, which may be overlooked, this emoji adds emphasis to your question. It can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest. Example: “What the heck is Janet talking about...I’m so confused❓
