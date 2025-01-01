The exclamation question mark emoji shows two punctation marks right next to each other: an exclamation point and a question mark. It is also called an “interrobang,” and can be used to truly convey a feeling of dramatic confusion or shock. It is a bold emoji that can add flavor to any text about a bizarre situation.
