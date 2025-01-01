Home

YayText!

Exclamation question mark

The exclamation question mark emoji shows two punctation marks right next to each other: an exclamation point and a question mark. It is also called an “interrobang,” and can be used to truly convey a feeling of dramatic confusion or shock. It is a bold emoji that can add flavor to any text about a bizarre situation.

Codepoints: 2049 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • white question mark
    The white question mark emoji is a bold white question punctuation and can be used in situations of confusion or interrogation.
  • question mark
    There’s no such thing as a stupid question, so ask as many as you want with this emoji. The question mark emoji adds emphasis to your inquiry. This emoji can be used to express curiosity, confusion, or interest.
  • ‼️ double exclamation mark
    The double exclamation mark emoji is two bold, red exclamation points side by side. Use this to really emphasize a point or provide a mega punctation for a hugely impactful sentence.
  • ✴️ eight-pointed star
    The eight-pointed star emoji is a white star with eight points on an orange square backdrop. This emoji can be used along with the rest of the star emojis to create a truly sparkling message.
  • sparkles
    This bright and versatile emoji depicts gold or colorful star shaped sparkles. It can be used to communicate anything from actual sparkles, to excitement, to something being sparkling clean. The possibilities are endless.
  • curly loop
    Need a loop, curl, or spiral in your message? The curly loop emoji could be a good choice for you. This emoji could have many meanings. Use this when you want to describe the curl shape or refer to something that has this shape like curly hair or a knot.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • plus
    The Plus emoji features a simple “plus sign” symbol in a dark, neutral color.
  • 🔻 red triangle pointed down
    The Red Triangle Pointed Down emoji features a big, bold, red triangle pointing downwards, varying in shade and detail depending on the platform.
  • white exclamation mark
    Emphasis on the excitement. The white exclamation mark is a symbol used to call attention to something and to show that you are surprised or thrilled about something. Use this emoji when you want to exaggerate your emotions in your messages.
  • hollow red circle
    The Hollow Red Circle emoji features exactly that: a bold, bright, red circle with a hollowed-out middle, forming an “O” shape.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.

