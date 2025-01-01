This emoji features an arrow symbol pointed left with the word “END” on it. It can represent the literal sign pointing to the end of a line. But oftentimes, you can use it for when you are just finished with something, whether that be the conversation or a relationship.

Keywords: arrow, end, end arrow

Codepoints: 1F51A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )