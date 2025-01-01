Look to your right! It’s over there. The right arrow emoji shows a square with a white arrow in the middle pointing to the right. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is used to refer to something in the right direction. Use this emoji if you need to give directions or point to something in your messages. Example: Brenda, the oranges are to the ➡ of the pears

Codepoints: 27A1 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )