Look to your right! It’s over there. The right arrow emoji shows a square with a white arrow in the middle pointing to the right. The color of the square varies by emoji keyboard. This emoji is used to refer to something in the right direction. Use this emoji if you need to give directions or point to something in your messages. Example: Brenda, the oranges are to the ➡ of the pears
