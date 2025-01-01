Home

Atom symbol

Atoms are made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They make up everything in the world, including people! This emoji is best for science enthusiasts. Some people also use it to refer to atheism, believing strictly in science, or rejecting any higher powers.

Codepoints: 269B FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

