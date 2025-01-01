Have you taken your meds? The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. The pill emoji shows a capsule style pill. It’s often prescribed by doctors as a remedy for an illness. This emoji is used to talk about medicine, health, doctors, illness, treatment, and prescriptions. This emoji can also be used to talk about a pill addiction. Example: Sandy has to take 10 💊a day because of her medical condition.

Keywords: doctor, medicine, pill, sick

Codepoints: 1F48A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )