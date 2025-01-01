Home

Pill

Have you taken your meds? The pill emoji can represent medicine and health, but it can also represent a drug addiction. The pill emoji shows a capsule style pill. It’s often prescribed by doctors as a remedy for an illness. This emoji is used to talk about medicine, health, doctors, illness, treatment, and prescriptions. This emoji can also be used to talk about a pill addiction. Example: Sandy has to take 10 💊a day because of her medical condition.

Keywords: doctor, medicine, pill, sick
Codepoints: 1F48A
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🩺 stethoscope
    Heading to the doctor’s office? You’ll most likely see a stethoscope around their neck. This an emoji symbolizes a doctor, medicine and health.
  • 🧬 dna
    Your DNA is your genetic makeup. The DNA emoji is used when talking about science, anatomy, and your family genes. This emoji could also be used to talk about genetic compatibility with a romantic partner. *cough cough cute babies*
  • 🔗 link
    Let’s link up later and hang out! The link emoji shows two links of a chain. It can be used to talk about a chain, a social connection, a romantic pair, or even professional networking connections. This emoji could also be used to talk about a web link.
  • 🔬 microscope
    The microscope emoji depicts a typical science lab microscope, used to magnify even the tiniest specimens for observation. Neat!
  • 📟 pager
    Even if the technology is outdated, the pager emoji is very much in the present. Use it when you’re feeling nostalgic for the digital communications of the past.
  • 💉 syringe
    The syringe emoji is a medical needle used to administer medicine or draw blood. This particular emoji could be used for routine appointment discussions or when talking about sinister doctors.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🖨️ printer
    Need a hard copy of a document? Head to the printer. Just make sure it has ink and doesn’t jam. A printer may be found in your work office or home office. Use this emoji when you are talking about office supplies or printing a document out.
  • 🧑‍🏭 factory worker
    The factory worker emoji shows people of all genders and skin tones wearing welding helmets and holding blowtorches. Whether they’re welding trophies or auto parts, these are some of the hardest working emojis out there.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🩸 drop of blood
    The red drop of blood emoji shows a single drop of blood and can be used by medical professionals or hungry vampires.
  • 📎 paperclip
    A paperclip is used to keep two or more sheets of paper together. However, the paperclip emoji is getting a nice day off and is holding no paper at all.
  • 🥼 lab coat
    The lab coat emoji is simply that; a long, white lab coat with buttons and pockets, usually meant for scientists.
  • ⚛️ atom symbol
    Oh no! Adam is trapped in a purple box! Oh wait, that’s just an atom. My bad!
  • 🧫 petri dish
    What is growing in there? In a petri dish, it could be anything!
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 📠 fax machine
    This machine is an outdated form of communication in 2020, but is still used by some companies to send and receive information. The fax machine was created in 1843 and was first known as the printing telegraph.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.

