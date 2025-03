The syringe emoji shows a medical needle with a red liquid inside. It could be blood or it could be medication, but either way this emoji is the perfect one to use when talking about doctors, hospitals, or medical appointments.

Keywords: medicine, needle, shot, sick, syringe

Codepoints: 1F489

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )