Make sure to clean the wound before putting a bandage on it. A bandage is used to stop bleeding and to prevent a wound from getting infected. The adhesive bandage emoji shows a bandage with rounded corners, and a square pad in the middle. This emoji is used when talking about an injury, a cut, wound, blood, an accident, or a medical issue. A bandage is also used when talking about a temporary fix. Use the bandage emoji when talking about health, wellness, injury, an accident or something that’s only been fixed temporarily. Example: Jim’s plan isn’t going to work. It’s just a 🩹 We need a lasting solution.

Keywords: adhesive bandage, bandage

Codepoints: 1FA79

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )