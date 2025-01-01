Home

Mobile phone

Nowadays, it seems like everyone and their mother owns a smartphone! It’s appropriate that there’s a mobile phone emoji to represent all the cells out there. On most platforms, the cell phone looks like your typical rectangular phone with a touch screen. Some even have apps. On some other platforms, the cell looks a bit outdated—they still have antennas!

Keywords: cell, mobile, phone, telephone
Codepoints: 1F4F1
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 🔌 electric plug
    The electric plug emoji is portrayed as a black plug with two golden or silver colored metal prongs sticking out of it, depending on the platform. May also show a wire attached to it.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • ☎️ telephone
    The telephone emoji has both the phone and the receiver, and looks like a landline, or perhaps a superhero hotline phone.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • 🧪 test tube
    Are you doing some science experiments? The test tube emoji can be used to show chemicals being tested. It’s a clear tube with green liquid tiled on its side.
  • 🖥️ desktop computer
    If you are getting work done in your home or office, you may be working on a desktop computer. These machines are more permanent than laptops and have a lot more storage. Connect to the internet, turn on the screen, grab a mouse and get to work.
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 📲 mobile phone with arrow
    The mobile phone with arrow emoji shows a smart phone with a small blue arrow pointing into it. It could be used when talking about downloading an app or adding a new phone number to your phone.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 💽 computer disk
    Looking to install software, download a game, or other files onto your computer? You may use a computer disk. Use the computer disk emoji when talking about technology, old school computers, gaming, and antiquated media formats.
  • ⚗️ alembic
    Things you may find in a mad scientist’s lab for 100, please! The alembic is a tool used in chemistry and biomedical labs to distill. Some versions of the alembic are also used to distill alcohol.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.
  • 🔎 magnifying glass tilted right
    Take a closer look with the magnifying glass tilted right emoji. This emoji is usually seen online as a toggle switch to zoom in and out of something. The magnifying glass titled right emoji can be used when talking about detectives, science, a search, or clarification.
  • 🧮 abacus
    The abacus emoji shows an ancient way to count with beads before calculators were invented. Send this to your older friends when they’re acting out of touch.

