Nowadays, it seems like everyone and their mother owns a smartphone! It’s appropriate that there’s a mobile phone emoji to represent all the cells out there. On most platforms, the cell phone looks like your typical rectangular phone with a touch screen. Some even have apps. On some other platforms, the cell looks a bit outdated—they still have antennas!
