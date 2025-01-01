Nowadays, it seems like everyone and their mother owns a smartphone! It’s appropriate that there’s a mobile phone emoji to represent all the cells out there. On most platforms, the cell phone looks like your typical rectangular phone with a touch screen. Some even have apps. On some other platforms, the cell looks a bit outdated—they still have antennas!

Copy

Keywords: cell, mobile, phone, telephone

Codepoints: 1F4F1

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )