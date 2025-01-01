The mobile phone with arrow emoji is a smartphone with a little blue arrow pointing from the outside of the phone into the phone. This emoji may be appropriate when discussing new app downloads or software updates for your smartphone, or when received other new data or content.

Copy

Keywords: arrow, cell, mobile, mobile phone with arrow, phone, receive

Codepoints: 1F4F2

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )