Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Science / Technology
    3. »
  3. Mobile phone with arrow
YayText!

Mobile phone with arrow

The mobile phone with arrow emoji is a smartphone with a little blue arrow pointing from the outside of the phone into the phone. This emoji may be appropriate when discussing new app downloads or software updates for your smartphone, or when received other new data or content.

Keywords: arrow, cell, mobile, mobile phone with arrow, phone, receive
Codepoints: 1F4F2
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • ☎️ telephone
    The telephone emoji has both the phone and the receiver, and looks like a landline, or perhaps a superhero hotline phone.
  • 📴 mobile phone off
    The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon that shows a cellphone with the word “OFF” on it. Use it when you’re alerting a friend that you’re about to shut off your phone.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • 📩 envelope with arrow
    Incoming! The envelope with arrow emoji is used to symbolize mail in all forms; digital and physical. Use this emoji when you receive a letter, message, or email from someone.
  • ⤵️ right arrow curving down
    Look down! It’s pointing right at it! The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji is exactly what it sounds like and is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this to show direction without having to type it.
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • ↕️ up-down arrow
    The up-down arrow emoji is a vertical arrow pointing both up and down at the same time. This emoji can be used for situations where you just can’t decide on something.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • 💾 floppy disk
    A blast from the past, the floppy disk emoji shows a thin square disk that used to be used for storage of files before USB drives and, later, the cloud.
  • 🩹 adhesive bandage
    Ouch! I scraped my knee. Do you have a band-air? An adhesive bandage, commonly referred to in some places as a band-aid is used to stop bleeding and keep infections out of a cut, wound or other injury. A bandage is also a symbol of a temporary fix.
  • 🖲️ trackball
    Aka. a computer mouse that doesn't move. Users can move the cursor around the screen by rolling the trackball in the right direction. Some people prefect using a trackball rather than the mouse for their computing and gaming needs.
  • 🔙 BACK arrow
    The BACK Arrow emoji features a blue box with a white arrow pointing to the left with white font beneath it, reading “BACK.”
  • ⬆️ up arrow
    The Up Arrow features a simple arrow pointing upwards. The arrow is often either white or black and may be encased in a blue box.
  • 🧑‍💻 technologist
    This emoji shows a face peeping over a laptop. The technologist is hard at work with various backdrops, like a black screen with blue laptop, or a grey laptop.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText