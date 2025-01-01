The universal sign for “shhhh”, this emoji is used in primarily quiet places, such as libraries and doctor offices. Its purpose is to let people know that this is a phone-free zone and distractions, loud noises and bright screens are not appreciated. Use this emoji to remind friends to quiet down when they are being too loud at the movie theater or watching noisy YouTube videos at the library.

Copy

Keywords: cell, forbidden, mobile, no, no mobile phones, phone

Codepoints: 1F4F5

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )