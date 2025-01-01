The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon with a cell phone in the center and the word “OFF” across the front. Use this emoji as a literal warning for someone to turn off their phone, or when you’re telling someone that you’ll be unreachable for a certain amount of time.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.