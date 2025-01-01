Home

    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Mobile phone off
YayText!

Mobile phone off

The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon with a cell phone in the center and the word “OFF” across the front. Use this emoji as a literal warning for someone to turn off their phone, or when you’re telling someone that you’ll be unreachable for a certain amount of time.

Keywords: cell, mobile, off, phone, telephone
Codepoints: 1F4F4
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • 📞 telephone receiver
    This telephone receiver emoji depicts just the receiver portion of a telephone- the part with the audio input and output. Use this emoji to subtly but assertively say, “call me.”
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • 📱 mobile phone
    Ring, ring! This cell phone is the mobile phone emoji. Each platform shows its own smartphone: including iPhone, Android, and Google. Pretty cool!
  • 📶 antenna bars
    The antenna bars are all about technology. They can represent cell service, a WiFi connection, or a phone plan.
  • ☎️ telephone
    The telephone emoji has both the phone and the receiver, and looks like a landline, or perhaps a superhero hotline phone.
  • keycaps #️⃣ *️⃣ 0️⃣ 1️⃣ 2️⃣ 3️⃣ 4️⃣ 5️⃣ 6️⃣ 7️⃣ 8️⃣ 9️⃣ 🔟
    There is a keycap emoji for each button on a phone, including the numbers 0 through 9, the asterisk (*) key and the pound or "hashtag" key (#).
  • Scorpio
    If you are resourceful, passionate and a little stubborn, you just might be a Scorpio. Those who were born between October 23 - November 21 have a Scorpio zodiac sign. According to astrology, if you are a Scorpio, you like the truth, the facts, and dislike passive people.
  • 💻 laptop
    Mobile computers, also known as laptops are a prime tool for many people to get work done, browse the internet, or play computer games. Use the laptop emoji when talking about technology, wifi, computers, or your laptop.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • ♾️ infinity
    The infinity emoji is a mathematical symbol for infinite possibilities. It is an endless loop resembling an 8 sideways. Use it when referring to something that will go on forever.
  • 📛 name badge
    This name badge emoji may be mistaken for the flame emoji at first glance but is actually a symbol for a name tag. Use it when you’re asking for a reminder of someone’s name, rather than admitting you don’t remember.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • ✖️ multiply
    This might look like just a big black X, but it’s the symbol for multiplication. The multiply emoji has hidden meanings. It can imply that you want more of something—or none of it at all.

YayText