The mobile phone off emoji is a square icon with a cell phone in the center and the word “OFF” across the front. Use this emoji as a literal warning for someone to turn off their phone, or when you’re telling someone that you’ll be unreachable for a certain amount of time.

Keywords: cell, mobile, off, phone, telephone

Codepoints: 1F4F4

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )