The baggage claim emoji is a square icon with a white suitcase in the center, and refers to the area of the airport where you retrieve your luggage after a flight. Use it literally or when a friend is getting way too emotional about something and you’re like, “Okay, you’ve gotta claim all this baggage.”

Keywords: baggage, claim

Codepoints: 1F6C4

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )