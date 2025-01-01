Home

Baggage claim

The baggage claim emoji is a square icon with a white suitcase in the center, and refers to the area of the airport where you retrieve your luggage after a flight. Use it literally or when a friend is getting way too emotional about something and you’re like, “Okay, you’ve gotta claim all this baggage.”

Keywords: baggage, claim
Codepoints: 1F6C4
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🛅 left luggage
    The left luggage emoji is an icon used to show an area where one can leave their luggage (sometimes for a fee), in contrast to the baggage claim where you pick up your luggage for free!
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 📛 name badge
    This name badge emoji may be mistaken for the flame emoji at first glance but is actually a symbol for a name tag. Use it when you’re asking for a reminder of someone’s name, rather than admitting you don’t remember.
  • 🔞 no one under eighteen
    The no one under eighteen is the standard sign you see at bars, casinos and clubs, usually meaning “adults only, please!”
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • Ophiuchus
    The Ophiuchus emoji is an astrological sign emoji of the constellation Ophiuchus, used for those born between November 30 and December 17.
  • 🚮 litter in bin sign
    The litter in bin sign emoji is a symbol to through away your trash and waste and to not litter on the ground. If you see this emoji, it means you may need to think a little harder about where you toss disposables.
  • ✳️ eight-spoked asterisk
    This emoji is the eight-spoked asterisk. It’s the large version of the regular asterisk symbol, which looks like *.
  • Pisces
    The Pisces emoji shows the symbol for the astrological sign for Pisces. This can refer to anyone born between February 22nd and March 21st.
  • ®️ registered
    The registered emoji is a small R inside a circle and refers to something being “registered” or owned by someone.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • Libra
    Are you fair-minded cooperative and indecisive? If you were born between September 23 and October 22, then your zodiac sign is the Libra. Astrology says Libras like harmony, and the outdoors but dislike violence and injustice.
  • 🚳 no bicycles
    Stop! No bicycles here. When you see this emoji, it’s time to put your bike back on the rack or pick another route. Your bike is not allowed.
  • 🚫 prohibited
    If you see this symbol on something, it means it is not allowed; it is prohibited. Use this when telling someone something is off limits.
  • 📳 vibration mode
    The vibration mode emoji is a square icon emoji that shows a cellphone with active lines next to it to show vibration. Use it when you’re switching to vibrate during work or a movie.
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🕌 mosque
    A mosque is an Islamic place of worship. You can tell it apart from a church, synagogue, or temple, because of the iconic minaret and domed roof.

YayText