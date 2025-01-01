The baggage claim emoji is a square icon with a white suitcase in the center, and refers to the area of the airport where you retrieve your luggage after a flight. Use it literally or when a friend is getting way too emotional about something and you’re like, “Okay, you’ve gotta claim all this baggage.”
