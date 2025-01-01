The left luggage emoji is a square icon with a suitcase and key in it, and denotes a place where you can leave your luggage attended for a fee. While traveling, it's nice to be able do drop your bags and explore the area unencumbered. Left luggage areas are most common outside of the United States in train stations, but can also be found in hotels and airports.

Keywords: baggage, left luggage, locker, luggage

Codepoints: 1F6C5

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )