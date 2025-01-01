Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Left luggage
YayText!

Left luggage

The left luggage emoji is a square icon with a suitcase and key in it, and denotes a place where you can leave your luggage attended for a fee. While traveling, it's nice to be able do drop your bags and explore the area unencumbered. Left luggage areas are most common outside of the United States in train stations, but can also be found in hotels and airports.

Keywords: baggage, left luggage, locker, luggage
Codepoints: 1F6C5
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🛄 baggage claim
    This baggage claim emoji is a square sign with a suitcase in it to denote where you should pick up your luggage, and can be used when you’re communicating in an airport.
  • 📛 name badge
    This name badge emoji may be mistaken for the flame emoji at first glance but is actually a symbol for a name tag. Use it when you’re asking for a reminder of someone’s name, rather than admitting you don’t remember.
  • 🛃 customs
    The customs emoji is a blue square with an image depicting a uniformed customs agent inspecting luggage.
  • wheelchair symbol
    Wheelchairs only please! When you see this symbol, if you aren’t handicapped, or with someone who is disabled and needs assistance, you’ll need to leave the area.
  • 🚭 no smoking
    Stop, no smoking here. This is a smoke free area. The No Smoking emoji is similar to the no smoking signs you see in public smoke free places. Cigarettes, vapes, cigars, and other tobacco products are not welcome.
  • 🧭 compass
    Normal compasses point you towards the northern cardinal direction, but the compass emoji doesn’t move even a budge!
  • 🧳 luggage
    Going on a trip? Don’t forget to pack the bags! Travelers find the most use out of the luggage emoji.
  • 🚬 cigarette
    Are you a smoker? You’ll have to light up in the designated cigarette area. These tobacco filled products are known to be addicting. The smoke of real cigarettes might mess up your lungs, but the emoji won’t lead to lung cancer.
  • 🚏 bus stop
    The bus stop emoji shows a signpost with several symbols for the mass transit bus. Make sure you’re standing on the right side of the street so that you can get headed in the right direction!
  • ™️ trade mark
    Have a great idea, brand name or product? You’ll want to get a trademark. While the trademark emoji is not an official seal of approval, it can be used to talk about the legal process of getting a registered trademark, or to refer to ownership of something.
  • 🔃 clockwise vertical arrows
    What a “turn” of events! The clockwise emoji is a symbol emoji and indicates that something is moving in a clockwise direction. It can also be used to talk about rotating something, repeating a tracking, or refreshing a page in your web browser.
  • ↩️ right arrow curving left
    The right arrow curving left is an arrow that originally pointed right but changed its mind and has curved down to point left.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🆑 CL button
    The CL button shows a bolded “C” and “L” on a red square button. This refers to “clear” which is a button you can find on calculators or old cell phones.
  • 🛗 elevator
    Going up? The elevator emoji represents the lift, you’ll need to head to a high floor. Hopefully, it’s not broken, or you’ll have to take the stairs. Use this emoji when talking about elevators, lifts, and buildings with lots of floors, such as a hotel, hospital, or office building.
  • ↪️ left arrow curving right
    The left arrow curving right is an arrow that originally pointed left but changed its mind and has curved down to point right.
  • ⬅️ left arrow
    The left arrow points to the left and is shown against a plain grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is or which way one should turn at a fork in the road.
  • divide
    You guys are so divided on this issue. Just work out the math problem, numbers don’t lie. The divide emoji is the mathematical symbol of division. Use this emoji to calculate your discount, or to talk about a divisive situation or conflict.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🇺🇳 flag: United Nations
    The United Nations flag emoji is made up of a light blue background with the UN emblem displayed prominently in the center.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText