The luggage emoji is an appropriate choice for anyone going on vacation or moving. While most people will think of traveling as a fun experience, this emoji might also be used to tell someone to “pack their bags” in a snarky or bitter way. Whether this emoji is telling someone to have a good time or to go away, this little luggage is your man.

Keywords: luggage, packing, travel

Codepoints: 1F9F3

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )