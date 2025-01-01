Need a ride? It’s time to hail a taxi. Hop in the cab and get to where you need to go. Make sure to have cash to pay for your ride and tip the driver. The taxi emoji shows the side of a yellow taxi cab, the oncoming taxi emoji show the front of a yellow taxi cab. Use this emoji when talking about a big city, transportation, hailing a taxi, or if you are going on a trip. Just make sure to stay out of the road when they come! They don’t always stop!

Example, “The people in Newyork don’t drive, they either take the subway or hail a 🚕

Keywords: taxi, vehicle

Codepoints: 1F695

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )