Watch out for the train! The railway track emoji shows a wooden railway track with metal bars on each side. The style of the railway track emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The emoji is often used when talking about locomotives, and railroads. There are miles of railway tracks all over the world and many people use traditional trains for transportation. Use this emoji when talking about travel, transportation, and trains. Example: She lives just over the 🛤 on the east end of town.

Copy

Codepoints: 1F6E4 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )