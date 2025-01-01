Watch out for the train! The railway track emoji shows a wooden railway track with metal bars on each side. The style of the railway track emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The emoji is often used when talking about locomotives, and railroads. There are miles of railway tracks all over the world and many people use traditional trains for transportation. Use this emoji when talking about travel, transportation, and trains. Example: She lives just over the 🛤 on the east end of town.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.