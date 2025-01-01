Not to be confused with similar transportation emojis, the tram emoji features the front of a rectangular-shaped vehicle with a large window coming directly towards you. In some cities, the tram is referred to as the subway, metro, or trolly. What distinguishes the tram from these other forms of transportation is its above-ground lines.
