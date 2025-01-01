Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Transportation
    3. »
  3. Tram
YayText!

Tram

Not to be confused with similar transportation emojis, the tram emoji features the front of a rectangular-shaped vehicle with a large window coming directly towards you. In some cities, the tram is referred to as the subway, metro, or trolly. What distinguishes the tram from these other forms of transportation is its above-ground lines.

Keywords: tram, trolleybus
Codepoints: 1F68A
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚤 speedboat
    The speedboat emoji is a bit smaller than the larger ship emojis, but is bigger than the canoe or sailboat. These boats are often used recreationally in lakes or small bodies of water.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚐 minibus
    The Minibus emoji features a small, square-shaped, white van-like vehicle. It has large windows and black wheels.
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚘 oncoming automobile
    The Oncoming Automobile emoji features a car’s front view, headlights shining, coming straight at the viewer.
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚉 station
    The station emoji shows a platform where one can board a metro train, either by rail or on a subway. Use this emoji to tell someone you’re waiting for your ride!
  • 🛳️ passenger ship
    Not to confused with the freight ship or ferry, the passenger ship is a cruise-liner meant to carry tourists across the ocean.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText