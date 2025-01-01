Chugga chugga, chugga chugga, here comes the locomotive emoji! This locomotive, or old timey train, is chugging along a track. It is sometimes depicted with a plume of steam puffing out from its front. All of the locomotive emoji have cowcatchers in front, to moooove obstacles out of the way. This emoji depicts the first car of the train, not the caboose, or final car in the locomotive.
