Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Transportation
    3. »
  3. Locomotive
YayText!

Locomotive

Chugga chugga, chugga chugga, here comes the locomotive emoji! This locomotive, or old timey train, is chugging along a track. It is sometimes depicted with a plume of steam puffing out from its front. All of the locomotive emoji have cowcatchers in front, to moooove obstacles out of the way. This emoji depicts the first car of the train, not the caboose, or final car in the locomotive.

Keywords: engine, locomotive, railway, steam, train, railroad
Codepoints: 1F682
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚖 oncoming taxi
    Beep! Beep! Get out of the road! A taxi’s coming! This oncoming taxi emoji should watch out for pedestrians.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚆 train
    The train emoji depicts a train traveling on train tracks, and is pictured head-on. Unlike the locomotive emoji, this train appears to be the type of commuter train that carries people, not coal.
  • 🚋 tram car
    The tram car emoji shows a side-view of a singular tram car. I wonder where it’s going.
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚓 police car
    The police car emoji is a black and white vehicle used by police officers in many areas. Use this whenever you’re speaking to or about cops and law enforcement.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🛣️ motorway
    Vroom! Watch out for the speeding cars. The motorway emoji represents an interstate, highway, freeway, or other wide-open roads for vehicles to travel on. Try not to get stuck in traffic, and make sure to follow the road signs or you might just get a speeding ticket.
  • 🚦 vertical traffic light
    A vertical traffic light is shown here as a black background with red, green and yellow lights. The traffic light can be used to say you’re stuck in traffic.
  • 🚨 siren / police car light
    This red-light emoji is what is seen on top of police cars. In a text situation, it’s used to show that the sender is having an emergency.
  • 🛑 stop sign
    Stop right there! Halt. Freeze. You are denied permission to proceed any further. Use this emoji to stop someone dead in their tracks, or to remind them to look around before moving forward.
  • 🚉 station
    The station emoji shows a platform where one can board a metro train, either by rail or on a subway. Use this emoji to tell someone you’re waiting for your ride!
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚌 bus
    Beep beep! The bus emoji is shown from the side with two wheels and windows. It comes in a variety of colors such as yellow and gray.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText