Never get caught in the middle of nowhere without any fuel. You’ll get stranded. The fuel pump emoji shows a red fuel pump with a handle. These pumps are found at gas stations and contain gasoline or diesel fuel for motor vehicles. The prices can get high, but you need gas to get on the road. Use this emoji when talking about gas stations, gas, diesel, or a road trip. Example: Are there any gas stations nearby? We are running low on ⛽

Copy

Keywords: diesel, fuel, fuelpump, gas, pump, station

Codepoints: 26FD

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )