The motor scooter emoji is used to depict a real-life scooter. More common in cities, and especially in Europe, Vespas and Piaggios can be seen lining the streets of cities like Paris and Rome. They are normally less expensive than a car, and can be parked on smaller streets. Not so good in the wintertime, unfortunately.
