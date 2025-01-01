Home

Bullet train

Woah there speed lighting! A bullet train has not only revolutionized the travel industry, but has proven to be an economic and environmental game-changer. The bullet train emoji shows the modern design of the front end of a bullet train. The bullet train uses advanced transportation technology to travel at speeds of up to 177 miles per hour . The bullet train uses a system very similar to high-speed train and these emojis are generally used in the same context and areas. Use this emoji when talking about traveling, transport, traditional trains, bullet trains, high-speed trains, speed, and advanced or futuristic technology. Example: Bullet trains save so much time. They need to build one in Mom’s city so she can find a new job 🚅.

Keywords: bullet, railway, shinkansen, speed, train
Codepoints: 1F685
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 🚉 station
    The station emoji shows a platform where one can board a metro train, either by rail or on a subway. Use this emoji to tell someone you’re waiting for your ride!
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🚝 monorail
    Ready for a trip to Disney or a ride to the next terminal in the airport? The monorail is a quick and easy way to get between close destinations.
  • 🚍 oncoming bus
    Watch out for the bus! Get out of the bus lane. The oncoming bus emoji represents a city bus or school bus that is driving on the road. You may see an oncoming bus at a street intersection or a bus stop. Get out of the road! Don’t get hit.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚆 train
    The train emoji depicts a train traveling on train tracks, and is pictured head-on. Unlike the locomotive emoji, this train appears to be the type of commuter train that carries people, not coal.
  • 🚟 suspension railway
    The Suspension Railway emoji features a metal contraption which is suspended on a railway. Its purpose is to get passengers from one elevation to another, usually up a mountain or steep hill.
  • ⏱️ stopwatch
    On your mark, get set, go! The stopwatch never lies! Are you fast enough to set a record? Or are you a little too slow. Time is ticking.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🚕 taxi
    In the city without a car? You may need to hail a taxi for a ride. Just make sure you have some cash on you. The old school cab drivers don’t take cards.
  • 🚈 light rail
    The light rail emoji is part of the public transportation emoji family and shows a profile view of a train car or tram running along presumably an elevated light rail.
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚂 locomotive
    Choo choo! The locomotive emoji is an old style train with a puffing steam engine, likely carrying coal.

