Woah there speed lighting! A bullet train has not only revolutionized the travel industry, but has proven to be an economic and environmental game-changer. The bullet train emoji shows the modern design of the front end of a bullet train. The bullet train uses advanced transportation technology to travel at speeds of up to 177 miles per hour . The bullet train uses a system very similar to high-speed train and these emojis are generally used in the same context and areas. Use this emoji when talking about traveling, transport, traditional trains, bullet trains, high-speed trains, speed, and advanced or futuristic technology. Example: Bullet trains save so much time. They need to build one in Mom’s city so she can find a new job 🚅.

Keywords: bullet, railway, shinkansen, speed, train

Codepoints: 1F685

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )