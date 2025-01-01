Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Time / Weather
    3. »
  3. Stopwatch
YayText!

Stopwatch

Tick tock goes the clock. Time is always moving. The stopwatch gives you the chance to see how fast or slow you are moving in a given amount of time. The stopwatch emoji shows a traditional stopwatch, with the numbers of a clock and a button on top. A stopwatch is a time measuring device and is generally used in activities like track races, car races, and workouts. Use this emoji when talking about a race, a world record, something fast, or time. Example: John can run 200 meters in just 30 seconds ⏱.

Codepoints: 23F1 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🚄 high-speed train
    Need to get somewhere quickly? Opt for a high-speed train. With speeds reaching up to 120 - 160 miles per hour, the high-speed train is a commuter’s dream. This method of transportation saves a lot of travel time.
  • 🚅 bullet train
    As fast as a bullet, the bullet train is meant to travel long distances in a very short amount of time. At 177 miles per hour, bullet trains leave slow traditional locomotives in the dust. This is an advanced transportation option that is high-tech and still new to many cities.
  • 🌉 bridge at night
    Cue the ritzy jazz music, it’s time to take a cinematic walk on the bridge at night emoji. The bridge at night emoji shows a suspension bridge at, you guessed it, night time.
  • hourglass not done
    Time isn’t up yet. Keep going. The hourglass not done emoji shows an hourglass with sand filling the bottom half. While time is running out, the hour isn’t up yet. Use this emoji when telling someone they need to rush or hurry to get something done. Time is running out!
  • hourglass done
    Times Up! A classic hourglass is used to measure an amount of time, usually an hour. When all of the sand is at the bottom you’ve run out of time. Flip it around to start the next hour.
  • fuel pump
    Don’t smoke in a gas station area! Gasoline and Diesel are highly explosive. Use a fuel pump to fill up your car, truck, or boat. Just make sure to check the price of the gasoline because it fluctuates.
  • 🛤️ railway track
    Is there a train coming? Get off the tracks! The railway track emoji show the train tracks for a locomotive. People all over the world use traditional trains for transportation. It’s ok to cross the tracks when a train is not coming... just don’t get stuck in between the tracks!
  • 💺 seat
    The seat emoji is a blue upholstered chair that looks similar to an airline, train, or long-haul bus seat. Use this emoji when talking about your uncomfortable coach accommodations.
  • watch
    The watch emoji depicts a simple looking wristwatch with an analog face as opposed to a digital. Use this emoji when someone asks you what time it is and you’d like to inform them that it is “Time to get a watch!”
  • 🚊 tram
    This tram emoji shows the front of a tram with one big window. Watch out! It’s coming directly at you!
  • 🚡 aerial tramway
    Headed to a ski resort? You may ride an aerial tramway to get to the top of the slope. This method of transportation is popular at ski reports, amusement parks and big cities. If you are afraid of heights, don’t look out of the window, this tramway takes you high into the sky.
  • 🚟 suspension railway
    The Suspension Railway emoji features a metal contraption which is suspended on a railway. Its purpose is to get passengers from one elevation to another, usually up a mountain or steep hill.
  • 🛵 motor scooter
    This emoji shows a very popular mode of transportation in big cities. Being smaller, and inexpensive, many people opt to get one instead of a car. Much easier to find parking, too.
  • 🚎 trolleybus
    If you are ever in a big city, you might take a trolleybus to get to your next stop. The Trolleybus emoji is often used when talking about public transportation and cable cars. Use this emoji when you are traveling without a car and need to use the trolley. They are powered by electricity from the overhead wires, so this is a great environmentally friendly emoji too!
  • 🚃 railway car
    Hop aboard the tram. Just make sure you have money for a ticket. The railway car emoji is used when talking about public transportation options like trains, trams, and trolleys. It’s also a fun way for tourists to travel when visiting big cities.
  • 🛥️ motor boat
    The motor boat emoji shows a recreational boating vehicle powered by a motor and often seen in harbors, reservoirs, and small lakes.
  • 🚇 metro
    The metro emoji is the urbanist’s best friend! This emoji shows a form of public transportation that runs on a track underground, shown by the dark background.
  • 🔘 radio button
    Commander, do you copy? My radio signal isn’t clear. The radio button emoji stems from an old school style radio button. This emoji can be used when talking about radio conversations, but is often used as a button symbol or bullet point.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • 🛫 airplane departure
    “Leaving on a jet plane!” Head out on a grand airplane travel adventure. Where will you go after leaving the airport?

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText