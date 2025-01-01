Tick tock goes the clock. Time is always moving. The stopwatch gives you the chance to see how fast or slow you are moving in a given amount of time. The stopwatch emoji shows a traditional stopwatch, with the numbers of a clock and a button on top. A stopwatch is a time measuring device and is generally used in activities like track races, car races, and workouts. Use this emoji when talking about a race, a world record, something fast, or time. Example: John can run 200 meters in just 30 seconds ⏱.

Codepoints: 23F1 FE0F

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )