The bridge at night emoji depicts a beautiful suspension bridge against the backdrop of a starry sky. This picturesque scene emoji can be used when asking someone on a romantic walking date, discussing your favorite movies set in big cities, or when you just want to add a little bit of environment imagery to your texts.

Keywords: bridge, bridge at night, night

Codepoints: 1F309

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )