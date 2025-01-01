Those who love to listen to music may sing a song in the car or the shower. Only the best singers are brave enough to grab a microphone and hit the stage and perform in front of a crowd. If your voice isn’t good, you may get booed off stage. The singer emoji shows a rock star with a face painting, colorful hair, and a performer’s costume The singer emoji comes in different skin tones and gender variants.The singer emoji represents a person who loves singing, performing, and creating music with their voice. Use this emoji when talking about a person who loves singing, a professional singer, live concerts, DJs, karaoke, and all things music. Example: I wish I could sing. I want to be a pop star on America’s Got Talent 👨‍🎤.

Keywords: actor, entertainer, rock, singer, star

Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3A4

Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1 )