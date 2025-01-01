Home

Rock Star / Singer

Those who love to listen to music may sing a song in the car or the shower. Only the best singers are brave enough to grab a microphone and hit the stage and perform in front of a crowd. If your voice isn’t good, you may get booed off stage. The singer emoji shows a rock star with a face painting, colorful hair, and a performer’s costume The singer emoji comes in different skin tones and gender variants.The singer emoji represents a person who loves singing, performing, and creating music with their voice. Use this emoji when talking about a person who loves singing, a professional singer, live concerts, DJs, karaoke, and all things music. Example: I wish I could sing. I want to be a pop star on America’s Got Talent 👨‍🎤.

Keywords: actor, entertainer, rock, singer, star
Codepoints: 1F9D1 200D 1F3A4
Introduced: May, 2019 in Unicode version 12.1.0 (Emoji version 12.1)
Related emoji

  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🌉 bridge at night
    Cue the ritzy jazz music, it’s time to take a cinematic walk on the bridge at night emoji. The bridge at night emoji shows a suspension bridge at, you guessed it, night time.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • ▶️ play button
    Pop the corn. Dim the lights. Hit the play button. It’s movie night! Whether you like to stream or still use your VCR, you’ll need this play button.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 📸 camera with flash
    Say cheese, it’s time to take a pic! This emoji depicts a traditional camera with the flash going off, showing that it is currently taking a picture. Use this emoji when you are discussing topics related to photography.
  • ⏱️ stopwatch
    On your mark, get set, go! The stopwatch never lies! Are you fast enough to set a record? Or are you a little too slow. Time is ticking.
  • ⏸️ pause button
    The pause button emoji shows a white pause symbol overlaid on a box, which varies in color depending on the platform you’re on. Use this emoji when you need a quick time out or “pause!”
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🎞️ film frames
    Heading out to see an old school movie or shooting photos on an older video camera? Film may have been used to capture the images. Use this emoji when you are headed to the box office to pick up a ticket, or to talk about a feature film.
  • ⏹️ stop button
    The stop button emoji looks similar to the pause button emoji, but implies that you will not be returning to the conversation (or the video). You can use it to tell someone to cut it out when they’re bothering you.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.

