Do you have everything under control? Control knobs might be able to help. The control knobs emoji show a square base with 4 circular control knobs. The color of the control knobs emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The control knobs emoji is often associated with controls found in a tv, music, or radio studio. These knobs can control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when referring to something technical in a studio, or to talk about a controlling person. Example: We need a director for the sound board. 🎛
