Control knobs

Do you have everything under control? Control knobs might be able to help. The control knobs emoji show a square base with 4 circular control knobs. The color of the control knobs emoji varies by emoji keyboard. The control knobs emoji is often associated with controls found in a tv, music, or radio studio. These knobs can control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when referring to something technical in a studio, or to talk about a controlling person. Example: We need a director for the sound board. 🎛

Codepoints: 1F39B FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
Related emoji

  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.
  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🛂 passport control
    The passport control emoji is a blue square with a white cut out of a person wearing an official uniform and holding a passport closely to their face.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🎶 musical notes
    They say that “music soothes the savage beast,” so if you need to send out some soothing vibes, send a few musical notes to your friends or family.
  • 🎦 cinema
    The cinema emoji is a white symbol that looks like the movie camera emoji, but in silhouette. This emoji can be used when talking about film and other high art.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🔕 bell with slash
    Silence! The bell with a slash through it means that no sound is allowed, specifically alarms, ring tones, and alerts on your devices.
  • 🎹 musical keyboard
    The musical keyboard emoji is a small square snipped of a musical keyboard or piano that shows four white keys and three black keys.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.

YayText