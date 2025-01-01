I can’t hear you, can you turn up the volume a bit. The speaker medium volume emoji shows a grey speaker with a round opening and 1 ring representing sound in front of the speaker. The speaker medium volume emoji is often associated with sound, music, radio, television, or any audio system. Use this emoji when you need the volume at a level that is not too loud and not too soft. Example: Steven, please turn the TV 🔉down a little bit, it’s too loud.

Keywords: medium, speaker medium volume

Codepoints: 1F509

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )