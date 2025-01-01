Home

YayText!

Studio microphone

This emoji depicts an antique looking, black and silver microphone. Not to be confused with a regular, everyday microphone, this specific specimen has a large, bulbous top, often hooked up to a stand or attached to a table. These types of microphones are often seen in professional recording and broadcasting studios.

Codepoints: 1F399 FE0F
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • 🥁 drum
    The Drum emoji features a traditional blue or red drum with tan colored drumsticks placed on top of the instrument.
  • 📽️ film projector
    The Film Projector emoji features a classic black or grey film projector, seen at old school movie theaters or in black and white films.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎹 musical keyboard
    The musical keyboard emoji is a small square snipped of a musical keyboard or piano that shows four white keys and three black keys.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 🪗 accordion
    Music to my ears! Can you play the accordion? It's an interesting looking instrument that takes both arms and both hands to use. It’s basically a giant squeeze box.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🪕 banjo
    This strange emoji is an instrument with a long neck and a round body. It’s a banjo! Perfect for those that love country music and hillbilly vibes.
  • 🎺 trumpet
    The trumpet is in the brass instrument family. It’s a popular instrument used in the American military to wake the troops up. It’s also very popular in brass band music and jazz music.
  • 📹 video camera
    The video camera emoji, not to be confused with the professional movie camera emoji, is a home camcorder commonly used to film first steps and the messy spaghetti dinners of young children.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.

YayText