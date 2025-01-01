Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Audio / Video
    3. »
  3. Accordion
YayText!

Accordion

This 19th century instrument isn’t an easy one to learn. It’s a squeeze box (hand-held bellows-driven free reed aerophones) filled with air and piano keys. It’s not a small instrument, rather it’s so large it takes your whole body to play it. The accordion emoji shows a traditional according with keys, stretched open. The accordion has a beautiful and unique sound when played correctly. Use this emoji when talking about the accordion, something antique, or something that may be a bit difficult to learn. Example: Brenda wants to learn how to play 🪗 I hope she has a soundproof room to practice in .

Keywords: accordian, accordion, concertina, squeeze box
Codepoints: 1FA97
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🪕 banjo
    This strange emoji is an instrument with a long neck and a round body. It’s a banjo! Perfect for those that love country music and hillbilly vibes.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🥁 drum
    The Drum emoji features a traditional blue or red drum with tan colored drumsticks placed on top of the instrument.
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • 📽️ film projector
    The Film Projector emoji features a classic black or grey film projector, seen at old school movie theaters or in black and white films.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 📼 videocassette
    Take it back to the old school VCR days. The videocassette emoji might bring back memories of home videos, blockbuster rentals, and rewinding video tapes. Just don’t mess up the film inside the tape or you won't be watching any movies.
  • 🔕 bell with slash
    Silence! The bell with a slash through it means that no sound is allowed, specifically alarms, ring tones, and alerts on your devices.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎹 musical keyboard
    The musical keyboard emoji is a small square snipped of a musical keyboard or piano that shows four white keys and three black keys.
  • 🎺 trumpet
    The trumpet is in the brass instrument family. It’s a popular instrument used in the American military to wake the troops up. It’s also very popular in brass band music and jazz music.
  • 🎷 saxophone
    This brass instrument is popular in jazz music. The soothing melody of the saxophone is seen as relaxing and even romantic.The saxophone player is usually seen and viewed as cool, smoothe, calm, and collected.
  • 🔇 muted speaker
    Among the speaker emojis, you have to keep a close eye out for the speaker volume. However, this muted speaker is the easiest to differentiate due to the red slash. Silence!
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🎦 cinema
    The cinema emoji is a white symbol that looks like the movie camera emoji, but in silhouette. This emoji can be used when talking about film and other high art.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText