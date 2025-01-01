This 19th century instrument isn’t an easy one to learn. It’s a squeeze box (hand-held bellows-driven free reed aerophones) filled with air and piano keys. It’s not a small instrument, rather it’s so large it takes your whole body to play it. The accordion emoji shows a traditional according with keys, stretched open. The accordion has a beautiful and unique sound when played correctly. Use this emoji when talking about the accordion, something antique, or something that may be a bit difficult to learn. Example: Brenda wants to learn how to play 🪗 I hope she has a soundproof room to practice in .

Keywords: accordian, accordion, concertina, squeeze box

Codepoints: 1FA97

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )