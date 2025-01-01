Home

Drum

This emoji showcases a popular instrument, which belongs to the percussion group. The image varies across a number of platforms but is usually seen as a single snare drum (rather than a whole set) in either a red or blue coloring, similar to what could be found in a marching band. The drum is paired with brown or tan colored drumsticks placed on top of the instrument in a criss-crossed position, as if the drummer just recently finished playing.

Keywords: drum, drumsticks, music
Codepoints: 1F941
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • 🎹 musical keyboard
    The musical keyboard emoji is a small square snipped of a musical keyboard or piano that shows four white keys and three black keys.
  • 🪕 banjo
    This strange emoji is an instrument with a long neck and a round body. It’s a banjo! Perfect for those that love country music and hillbilly vibes.
  • 🎺 trumpet
    The trumpet is in the brass instrument family. It’s a popular instrument used in the American military to wake the troops up. It’s also very popular in brass band music and jazz music.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • 📻 radio
    The Radio emoji features an old-timey radio, often seen in black and white films. The radio sports an antenna, as well as knobs and dials, for changing the volume and the station.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🎷 saxophone
    This brass instrument is popular in jazz music. The soothing melody of the saxophone is seen as relaxing and even romantic.The saxophone player is usually seen and viewed as cool, smoothe, calm, and collected.
  • 🪗 accordion
    Music to my ears! Can you play the accordion? It's an interesting looking instrument that takes both arms and both hands to use. It’s basically a giant squeeze box.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 📽️ film projector
    The Film Projector emoji features a classic black or grey film projector, seen at old school movie theaters or in black and white films.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🔇 muted speaker
    Among the speaker emojis, you have to keep a close eye out for the speaker volume. However, this muted speaker is the easiest to differentiate due to the red slash. Silence!
  • 🎸 guitar
    Rock on! This guitar emoji shows a totally gnarly electric guitar that you can shred on and show off your musical prowess.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🛢️ oil drum
    This sealed barrel is filled with oil for easy shipping. Once empty, an oil drum is also a great spot to build a fire.
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.

