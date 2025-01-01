This emoji showcases a popular instrument, which belongs to the percussion group. The image varies across a number of platforms but is usually seen as a single snare drum (rather than a whole set) in either a red or blue coloring, similar to what could be found in a marching band. The drum is paired with brown or tan colored drumsticks placed on top of the instrument in a criss-crossed position, as if the drummer just recently finished playing.

Keywords: drum, drumsticks, music

Codepoints: 1F941

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )