This emoji is often seen on computers or other electronic devices where volume can easily be controlled. Sending this emoji to someone usually indicates that you want them to turn the volume up higher, such as when you are listening to music or watching T.V. It can also be used when you want to tell someone to speak louder.

Keywords: loud, speaker high volume

Codepoints: 1F50A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )