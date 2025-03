Use this loudspeaker emoji when you need to get your point across. If you pair it with ALL CAPS your audience will be sure to know that YOU’RE YELLING AT THEM! The loudspeaker is an electronic tool with a speaker to amplify sounds.

Copy

Keywords: loud, loudspeaker, public address

Codepoints: 1F4E2

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )