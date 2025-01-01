Is the sound on your video low? You may be using the speaker low volume emoji to visually express that in a message. The speaker low volume emoji shows a round metal speaker with no sound lines. This emoji is often used when talking about a video, or music that has the sound turned to a low level. This emoji can also be used if you are announcing something in a message. Example: Brad the volume is too low 🔈. I can’t hear anything.
