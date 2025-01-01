Is the sound on your video low? You may be using the speaker low volume emoji to visually express that in a message. The speaker low volume emoji shows a round metal speaker with no sound lines. This emoji is often used when talking about a video, or music that has the sound turned to a low level. This emoji can also be used if you are announcing something in a message. Example: Brad the volume is too low 🔈. I can’t hear anything.

Copy

Keywords: soft, speaker low volume

Codepoints: 1F508

Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7 )