Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Audio / Video
    3. »
  3. Speaker low volume
YayText!

Speaker low volume

Is the sound on your video low? You may be using the speaker low volume emoji to visually express that in a message. The speaker low volume emoji shows a round metal speaker with no sound lines. This emoji is often used when talking about a video, or music that has the sound turned to a low level. This emoji can also be used if you are announcing something in a message. Example: Brad the volume is too low 🔈. I can’t hear anything.

Keywords: soft, speaker low volume
Codepoints: 1F508
Introduced: June, 2014 in Unicode version 7.0.0 (Emoji version 0.7)
0

Related emoji

  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 🔇 muted speaker
    Among the speaker emojis, you have to keep a close eye out for the speaker volume. However, this muted speaker is the easiest to differentiate due to the red slash. Silence!
  • 🎶 musical notes
    They say that “music soothes the savage beast,” so if you need to send out some soothing vibes, send a few musical notes to your friends or family.
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🎷 saxophone
    This brass instrument is popular in jazz music. The soothing melody of the saxophone is seen as relaxing and even romantic.The saxophone player is usually seen and viewed as cool, smoothe, calm, and collected.
  • 🎸 guitar
    Rock on! This guitar emoji shows a totally gnarly electric guitar that you can shred on and show off your musical prowess.
  • 🎻 violin
    Play the violin? Headed to a classical concert? Replying to the saddest text message in the world?
  • 📢 loudspeaker
    A loudspeaker is a tool that amplifies sound. The electronic speaker is usually used to broadcast a voice to a large audience.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🔔 bell
    The bell emoji is a simple golden bell and is often used in reference to electronics volume, such as when you tell someone you’re turning your sound on so that you don’t miss their call!
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • 🔕 bell with slash
    Silence! The bell with a slash through it means that no sound is allowed, specifically alarms, ring tones, and alerts on your devices.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • ⏮️ last track button
    Can you play the last song please. The last track button emoji represents the button you would press on your stereo, or music device to listen to the last song on an album. Use this emoji when you want to listen to the last song.
  • 🪕 banjo
    This strange emoji is an instrument with a long neck and a round body. It’s a banjo! Perfect for those that love country music and hillbilly vibes.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText