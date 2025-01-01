No sound allowed! The bell with a slash through the middle means that it is time to be quiet. When you see this emoji that means it’s time to check all your devices to make sure that all ringers, alerts, and any other noise-making objects are turned off. Use this emoji when you don’t want any disruptions from outside sources. You either want it to be completely silent or for those who are together to only listen to a single source and not be distracted by other ringing or alerts. Example: Don’t forget that all phone must be 🔕 ”

Copy

Keywords: bell, bell with slash, forbidden, mute, quiet, silent

Codepoints: 1F515

Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0 )