Bell with slash

No sound allowed! The bell with a slash through the middle means that it is time to be quiet. When you see this emoji that means it’s time to check all your devices to make sure that all ringers, alerts, and any other noise-making objects are turned off. Use this emoji when you don’t want any disruptions from outside sources. You either want it to be completely silent or for those who are together to only listen to a single source and not be distracted by other ringing or alerts. Example: Don’t forget that all phone must be 🔕 ”

Keywords: bell, bell with slash, forbidden, mute, quiet, silent
Codepoints: 1F515
Introduced: June, 2015 in Unicode version 8.0.0 (Emoji version 1.0)
Related emoji

  • 🔊 speaker high volume
    The Speaker High Volume emoji features a speaker cone with three soundwaves in various sizes emitting from it, indicating noise.
  • 🔇 muted speaker
    Among the speaker emojis, you have to keep a close eye out for the speaker volume. However, this muted speaker is the easiest to differentiate due to the red slash. Silence!
  • 🎵 musical note
    Whether you are quoting a song, singing yourself, or listening to music, sending a simple music note emoji can help get your point across.
  • 🔈 speaker low volume
    Can you hear that? You may need to turn the sound up. The speaker low volume emoji is used to express that the audio’s sound is low. No loud music here.
  • 🔔 bell
    The bell emoji is a simple golden bell and is often used in reference to electronics volume, such as when you tell someone you’re turning your sound on so that you don’t miss their call!
  • 🎚️ level slider
    The level slider shows a slider that you may see on an electronic turntable or other music mixing station, or on a lighting board.
  • 🪗 accordion
    Music to my ears! Can you play the accordion? It's an interesting looking instrument that takes both arms and both hands to use. It’s basically a giant squeeze box.
  • 🎛️ control knobs
    Are you dealing with some controls or a controlling person? The control knobs emoji could be used for both. This emoji shows control knobs similar to the ones found in a music, tv or radio studio. They could control sound levels, lighting, or other technical needs. Use this emoji when talking about taking control of something or someone who may be controlling.
  • 🎤 microphone
    Step up to the mic. Microphones are used by singers, reporters, public speakers, and other people who need to amplify their voices. Use this emoji when you are ready to sing, interview someone or speak to a crowd.
  • 🤫 shushing face
    Shhhh. No talking in the movie theatre. We all know that person who needs to see this shushing emoji a little more often. Please don’t talk so loud, I’m right next to you. Some versions of this emoji look like a face picking its nose.
  • 🔉 speaker medium volume
    Turn up the volume...just a little bit. The speaker medium volume button emoji is used when you need the sound on your tv or computer speaker to be right in the middle. Not too loud and not too soft.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🎶 musical notes
    They say that “music soothes the savage beast,” so if you need to send out some soothing vibes, send a few musical notes to your friends or family.
  • 🎥 movie camera
    The movie camera emoji shows an old, big filming camera with two spools of film on top. This emoji most commonly refers to “The Movies” and Hollywood as an industry and concept.
  • 📯 postal horn
    Got mail? In today’s world you’ll probably get an email. In the 18th century, a postal horn was your alert. The postal horn emoji is used when talking about brass instruments, historic times, or the postal service.
  • 🎬 clapper board
    The clapper board emoji is an immediate signal of cinema and the movies. You can use this emoji when you’re chatting about films, or when it’s time to say “Action!”
  • 🎼 musical score
    Listening to a beautiful symphony? Composing your own classical style music? Just in the mood for some good tunes? Then, this emoji featuring a treble clef and the lines for music is the one for you.
  • 🔡 input latin lowercase
    If you always type in ALL CAPS, you’ll sound angry. Lowercase characters are important too! The Input Latin lowercase emoji shows the button used as a toggle switch between uppercase and lowercase characters on a virtual keyboard. The emoji itself displays a lowercase “a”, “b”, “c”, and “d”.
  • fast up button
    Looking to speed up your music? The fast up button emoji represents the button you would press to speed up the audio of a song or video. Be careful If you speed it up too fast, the singer might sound like a chipmunk.
  • 🎧 headphone
    Are you listening to music or your favorite podcast? Either way, the headphone emoji will get the job done.

