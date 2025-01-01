The shushing face shows a round, yellow face with an index finger over its mouth signifying that classic “shhh” sound. You can almost hear it, can’t you? This emoji is usually used to ask someone to not be so loud, stop talking or it can also be used to show when someone wants a message to be kept secret. Brands will sometimes use this emoji for a secret launch of new products.
