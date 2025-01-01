The face with hand over mouth emoji depicts a yellow face with wide eyes and a single hand covering its mouth. It seems like its scandalized and shocked from something it just heard or saw—or accidentally said. Or maybe this emoji cannot believe it knocked over that precious vase. Whoops. Use it whenever you’re at a loss for words yourself.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.