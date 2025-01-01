The angry face emoji is a yellow face with a furrowed brow and frown indicating displeasure or frustration. While similar to the reddish pouting face emoji, the angry face is more appropriate for slight annoyances, like when you peel a banana that wasn’t ripe yet.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.