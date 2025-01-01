Home

Angry face

The angry face emoji is a yellow face with a furrowed brow and frown indicating displeasure or frustration. While similar to the reddish pouting face emoji, the angry face is more appropriate for slight annoyances, like when you peel a banana that wasn’t ripe yet.

Keywords: angry, face, mad
Codepoints: 1F620
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 😔 pensive face
    The pensive face is used to communicate gentle sadness like disappointment. This emoji is lost in deep thought, and has come to realize that it is but a speck.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😦 frowning face with open mouth
    This silly (and distressed) yellow dot is the frowning face with open mouth emoji. Maybe he’s feeling shocked and displeased because he lost his eyebrows.
  • 😐 neutral face
    Have you ever felt like you are emotionless, you don’t want to choose a side, or don’t. really have a reaction to something? The neutral face emoji is for you. Use this emoji when you want to express a neutral or even awkward feeling. This emoji is also used to express worry, frustration, or a feeling of concern. Also, This emoji has the best poker face. A face showing no emotion. What will it take to get a smirk out of you??!!
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 🥲 smiling face with tear
    I’m so happy I’m crying tears of joy. This gleeful emoji gives off a heartwarming feeling of joy and happiness. Or is that single tear rolling down this emoji's cheek a prison tattoo?
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 🥴 woozy face
    Feeling a little sick or dizzy? The woozy face emoji can describe that feeling. Use this emoji when you are feeling faint, fatigue, nauseous or under the weather. Now, lay down and recover. This emoji's world is spinning.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • 🙁 slightly frowning face
    The slightly frowning face emoji is just that; slight displeasure. Sad, but not super-sad. This generic expression is obviously one of unhappiness, disapproval or discontent.
  • 😏 smirking face
    The Smirking Face emoji portrays a sly looking yellow face, with playful eyes shifted to the side and a cocky half-smile raising one side of its lips. A "heh" face.
  • 🤪 zany face
    The zany face emoji is a yellow face with its eyes crossed and its tongue sticking out. Use it when you’re feeling manic, crazed, or you haven’t left the house in several weeks.
  • 😤 face with steam from nose
    This yellow faced emoji is so angry his blood is boiling and steam is coming from his nose. He’s huffing and puffing about something that grinds his gears. Furious and ready to charge like a bull.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • ☹️ frowning face
    The frowning face features an unhappy looking yellow emoji, with sad, round eyes and a deep frown plaguing its face.
  • 😡 pouting face
    A raging red faced emoji. Fuming mad. The pouting face is very similar to the angry face emoji but is a reddish color, indicating even more frustration in the grimace. Use this when you’re simply not getting your way!
  • 😕 confused face
    The confused face features an emoji with a not-so-happy appearance, evident by its wide set eyes and half frown, which pulls down the left side of its yellow mouth. This emoji says "Meh. Bleh. IDK."
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.

