The pouting face emoji depicts a grimacing frowning face that is red in tone, as opposed to the yellow angry face emoji with the same expression. Use the pouting face when you’re feeling a bit childish and stubborn and want to put your foot down to win an argument. Bonus points if you stamp your feet and quiver your lower lip.
