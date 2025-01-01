This pussycat is full of sorrow. What could have happened to this sweet kitty? This crying cat emoji communicates sadness and pain. The sender might be unhappy about something serious. The person who sends the crying cat emoji is either truly sad and obsessed with cats or they are using the kitten as a way to make their sadness more humorous or sarcastic.

Copy

Keywords: cat, cry, crying cat, face, sad, tear

Codepoints: 1F63F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )