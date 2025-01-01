This pussycat is full of sorrow. What could have happened to this sweet kitty? This crying cat emoji communicates sadness and pain. The sender might be unhappy about something serious. The person who sends the crying cat emoji is either truly sad and obsessed with cats or they are using the kitten as a way to make their sadness more humorous or sarcastic.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.