Face with tears of joy emoji

This emoji is a squinting smiling face with tear drops coming out of each eye. Recently, it has been used incorrectly to depict sad crying, when it is in fact tears of joy. This face can be used after a joke, or on its own to react to a joke. It can also be used to relieve an awkward text situation, showing it is being laughed off.

Keywords: face, face with tears of joy, joy, laugh, tear

Codepoints: 1F602

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )