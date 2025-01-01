This grinning face has bigger eyes than the other one, so it looks extremely excited. While used to simply show excitement and joy, the emoji can be used for other things. One use is for sarcasm, or to lighten an awkward moment. It can also be used for bad news, to make it light, or to show you’re really having a bad day and all you can do is smile like a creep.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.