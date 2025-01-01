This grinning face has bigger eyes than the other one, so it looks extremely excited. While used to simply show excitement and joy, the emoji can be used for other things. One use is for sarcasm, or to lighten an awkward moment. It can also be used for bad news, to make it light, or to show you’re really having a bad day and all you can do is smile like a creep.

Copy

Keywords: face, grinning face with big eyes, mouth, open, smile

Codepoints: 1F603

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )