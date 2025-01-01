This emoji is quite popular, especially among youth, as this naughty, mischievous face usually refers to sex or sexual innuendos. This is the perfect emoji to send to your crush when you are flirting with them or want to be suggestive. The smirking face can also be used to indicate humor or irony in your message.

Copy

Keywords: face, smirk, smirking face

Codepoints: 1F60F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )