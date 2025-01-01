Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Faces / Smilies
    3. »
  3. Neutral Faces
    4. »
  4. Smirking face
YayText!

Smirking face

This emoji is quite popular, especially among youth, as this naughty, mischievous face usually refers to sex or sexual innuendos. This is the perfect emoji to send to your crush when you are flirting with them or want to be suggestive. The smirking face can also be used to indicate humor or irony in your message.

Keywords: face, smirk, smirking face
Codepoints: 1F60F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 😉 winking face
    Is there something in its eye or is this emoji winking at me? Oh, it’s most definitely winking at me. Is it flirting or just playful? It could be both.
  • 😒 unamused face
    This emoji is fed up with your shenanigans. The Unamused Face emoji features shifted eyes, similar to the smirking face emoji, but with its mouth forming a frown, as if slightly disappointed.
  • 🤓 nerd face
    The nerd face emoji shows a yellow smiling emoji with buck teeth showing and a pair of wide glasses on. Use this emoji when you school your friends on something you’re an expert on! Use if you've got encyclopedic knowledge, social awkwardness, or a pocket protector.
  • 😱 face screaming in fear
    The Face Screaming in Fear emoji features an emoticon with a shocked expression on its face, as if stuck in the middle of a scream. Often used to convey shock, horror or disbelief. This is the face you make after having a "tarantulas in your underwear" nightmare.
  • 😼 cat with wry smile
    What are you doing sneaky cat? Are you getting ready to steal another fish from the market!? A smirking kitty-cat who definitely knows something it shouldn’t. This yellow cat has its eyebrows lowered and a little naughty half-smile on its face.
  • 😥 sad but relieved face
    The sad but relieved face shows a sad and concerned looking emoji with a single bead of sweat on its face. Luckily, it seems like things ended up alright for this guy.
  • 😆 grinning squinting face
    The grinning squinting face shows a yellow smiling emoji laughing with its eyes shut tight. It might be appropriate to use when someone tells a joke that is so funny you can’t even keep your eyes open!
  • ☺️ smiling face
    The classic smiling face gives off a feeling of friendliness and joy! It’s a chipper emoji that represents pleasure, happiness, and positivity. Use this emoji to send a friendly message to someone that you want to spread a little joy to.
  • 😭 loudly crying face
    The Loudly Crying Face emoji features a yellow face with closed eyes, arched brows and a gaping mouth, showing some teeth. The emoticon is crying profusely. The end of the world as we know it. Also, cry me a river.
  • 😳 flushed face
    Feeling a little embarrassed? The flushed face emoji just might be useful. Use this emoji if you made a mistake, saw something inappropriate or are feeling a little embarrassed about something. This emoji accidentally ruined the surprise party.
  • 😂 face with tears of joy
    Is that emoji sad? No, it is just laughing so hard it’s crying! It definitely just hear the funniest joke in the world. This emoji is the perfect reply to company Slack messages, to make your co-workers feel like they're hilarious.
  • 🤔 thinking face
    This thinking face rests its hand on its chin contemplatively, as if it’s been confronted with a very hard sudoku puzzle or someone speaking absolute nonsense. A hmmm face. A face scratching its chin expressing wonder, bewilderment, or processing some deep deep thoughts.
  • 🙄 face with rolling eyes
    Is this emoji rolling its eyes because its annoyed, or did you say something silly? The perfect response to a terrible pun. Or, maybe its frustrated or just bored. Or a teenager. Whatever.
  • 😾 pouting cat
    The pouting cat emoji shows a grumpy frowning cat who clearly isn’t pleased, whether it didn’t get enough catnip or hasn’t chattered at enough birds through a window. Use this emoji when you’re slightly annoyed at your friend who loves cats. Sorry sour puss.
  • 😁 beaming face with smiling eyes
    I can’t let go of the excitement! The beaming face emoji is like the grinning face emoji multiplied by 100,000. It expresses the ultimate feeling of happiness, pleasure, excitement, and all of the things that make you feel good.
  • 😑 expressionless face
    If “I just can’t...even” was an emoji, this is it. This emoji screams “I have nothing to say, I have no way to react, I have no cares to give… or that was just dumb”
  • 😀 grinning face
    If you’re happy and you know it, smile really big. Express your happiness during chats with your friends and family members with a big grin! It’s the perfect emoji to show your joy and happiness.
  • 😧 anguished face
    The anguished face emoji just saw something that shocked and disturbed them to their core, something it cannot unsee. Or, maybe it was just a movie spoiler.
  • 😖 confounded face
    The confounded face emoji is so frustrated with its current situation that it’s closing its eyes and wincing and its mouth is all squiggly. Must’ve been some day. That face when you can't even.
  • 😗 kissing face
    Pucker up and give me a kiss. The kissing face emoji is a flirty one that can give off a feeling of romance or friendly love. Or it might just be your grandma in your messages excited to pinch and smooch your cheeks!

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText