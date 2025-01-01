This emoji is quite popular, especially among youth, as this naughty, mischievous face usually refers to sex or sexual innuendos. This is the perfect emoji to send to your crush when you are flirting with them or want to be suggestive. The smirking face can also be used to indicate humor or irony in your message.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.